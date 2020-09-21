‘Let’s rescue Christmas’: Salvation Army presents new way to donate amid the pandemic

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Amid the pandemic, the Salvation Army of Horry County is worried people may not feel as comfortable donating this holiday season.

However, bells will be ringing next to red kettles stamped with QR codes creating a digital, touchless donation. The traditional option of dropping money into the kettle will still be an option.

Captain Carl Melton, Command Officer for the Salvation Army of Horry County, says Christmas wouldn’t be the same without bells and red kettles.

“Unless the community comes around us and responds we will result with a lesser bringing in our yearly budget,” Captain Melton explained.

The funds collected during the holiday season determine the budget for the upcoming year.

They also provides meals, clothes, and utility assistance for those in need. During the holiday season, the Salvation Army has “Angel Trees” placed throughout businesses in Horry County.

The tree is decorated with faces of children in need along with their Christmas list. A portion of the donations will fund gifts for those children.

Melton told News13, he’s leaning on his faith and the community to give back during such unusual times.

“I feel confident that, first of all, the Lord will be good,” Melton said. “I trust that. I also feel confident that Horry County residents and the people across the Pee Dee are certainly going to be generous and give where the need is necessary.”

Due to the pandemic, the Salvation Army has seen a reduction in food donations, yet, an increase in the number of families in need. Melton said the number of families in need nearly doubled during the initial coronavirus outbreak.

Canned vegetables, peanut butter, chicken and tuna are among the food items the shelter needs.

Before COVID-19, folks could walk around the food pantry and grab what they needed. Now bagged goods are handed out through a window on Thursdays and Fridays.

Melton thanks the community in advance for all donations and support this year.

“I speak for Horry County and I certainly would share with my partners for the Pee Dee across – thank you for your generosity,” Melton said. “Thank you for the love you show your neighbors this Christmas, let’s come together as a community and let’s rescue Christmas.”

Christmas kettle donations will start early November, but the Salvation Army is always accepting food donations at the listed locations:

1415 Second Avenue, Conway, SC 29526

2401 Anthuan Maybank Dr., Georgetown, SC 29440

2210 Hoffmeyer Rd., Florence, SC 29501

