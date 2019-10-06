Lexington woman dies in motorcycle collision with deer

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a South Carolina woman died after the motorcycle she was riding on hit a deer.

News outlets report that the Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher said 53-year-old Ruth Hunt Payne of Lexington died at the scene of the wreck. She was a passenger on the motorcycle, which hit a deer around just after 11 a.m. on U.S. 378.

Fisher said the person driving the motorcycle was injured and was taken to a hospital. Information on that person’s condition wasn’t immediately available.

Fisher said both Payne and the driver were wearing helmets.

The Highway Patrol was investigating.

