License of NC’s 1st female lawyer given to Supreme Court

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – The law license of North Carolina’s first female lawyer is now part of the state Supreme Court’s collection of historic artifacts.

Officials said in a news release that the court received the 1878 license of Tabitha (tab-eye-THA) Ann Holton earlier this month from her grand-nephew, Walter Holton, and his daughter, Mary Holton.

The license will be displayed in the Supreme Court History Room.

After graduating from Greensboro Academy in 1878, Holton petitioned the state Supreme Court to sit for the state bar examination.

The court required her to return the next day with her attorney to argue for her right to take the test. The court deliberated for 10 minutes before allowing her to take the exam, which she passed. The court then presented Holton with her law license.

