Lights out as two nightclubs at Broadway at the Beach close the doors for good

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two nightclubs in Myrtle Beach are closing after 25 years of operations at Broadway at the Beach.

Celebrations Nitelife – more commonly referred to as Malibu’s Surf Bar and OZ – started with a mega club, three clubs in one, and eventually became the two.

“We thank the community for their ongoing support and regret that a combination of the ongoing virus, government, and circumstances beyond our control have ended our nightlife business,” the clubs posted.

Four years ago, Broadway at the Beach underwent a property wide make-over and Club Boca, Broadway Louie’s and Froggy Bottomz gave up their venues. Celebrations Nitelife has been a viable business for over 25 years and has contributed several million dollars in employee payroll, local taxes, licenses and rent to the local economy.

However, Celebrations Nitelife prevailed with Malibu’s Surf Bar and the newest member to Celebrations Nitelife family, Oz. T

hrowing the World-Famous Pub Crawl weekly, hosting high caliber acts throughout the years, housing private events monthly and throwing a beach bash with resident DJ’s nightly along with being on the list of the TOP 100 nightclubs in America for numerous years testifies to why Myrtle Beach will never be the same without us,” the business posted on social media.

Celebrations Nitelife has been a staple in the community, philanthropically. From hosting fundraising events for local residents in their most vulnerable stages of life to donating and supporting hundreds of local charities and organizations such as; the Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Ocean Rescue, the Rhonda Brown Foundation, the National Autism Foundation, the Humane Society, the City of Myrtle Beach Recreation, area high schools, the Miracle League, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Make A Wish Foundation, St. Jude, MMA Fighters of SC, WVU Alumni Association, Girl Scouts of the USA, Cystic Fibrosis, American Heart Association, and many more.

“We thrived for the past 25 years because of our patrons, locals and staff. We’d like to thank all our customers, employees, entertainers, vendors, loyal locals, friends and family for your support throughout the years. As it is saddening to see our doors close in 2020, we can honestly say “we had a good run” because we had the opportunity to entertain all of you.”

As the lights come up and the music fades, we would like to thank you for letting us be the soundtrack to your night for all these years. Thanks for the memories. Keep on Dancing….

More information on Celebrations Nitelife can be found here.