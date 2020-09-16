Limited number of CCU football home opener tickets available now

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina University Department of Athletics has announced that a limited number of single-game tickets for the upcoming football home opener this Friday, Sept. 18, at 7:30 p.m. are on sale while supplies last.

As part of the plan to host reduced crowds approved by the state, Brooks Stadium’s revised capacity based on CDC, accelerateSC, NCAA, and Sun Belt Conference guidelines cannot exceed a total of 5,000 attendees which includes, teams, coaching staffs, game day staff, game day operations, working media, band, spirit teams, volunteers and spectators.

Therefore, single-game tickets for the home opener versus Campbell are limited.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets by clicking here.

STADIUM SAFETY MEASURES

Fans who are listed among the CDC’s at-risk groups are especially vulnerable and should consider staying home and refraining from attending events.

Face coverings are required unless eating or drinking.

Pregame traditions like the Chant Walk will not take place in 2020.

Fans will be seated in pods of two or four affiliated guests in socially-distanced pods.

One-way traffic flow will be implemented to enter and exit the stadium.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available at each entrance gate and throughout the stadium.

Clear Bag policy will be enforced as normal.

No stadium re-entry (pass-outs) permitted.

All restrooms will be open. Max capacities will be identified based on the number of fixtures and the appropriate six feet of physical distancing within the restroom area.

Concessions will be open and will follow SC DHEC protocols related to food and beverage service to include, but are not limited to, physical distancing in lines, cashless and/or touchless payment options where applicable, and pre-packaged food and beverage items for sale.

