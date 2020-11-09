Lindsey Graham receives affidavit from President Trump’s campaign on possible voting misconduct

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., denounces a report by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog that concluded the FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham received a sworn affidavit from the Trump campaign from a postal worker in Pennsylvania.

In the affidavit, the postal worker alleged that postal supervisory officials hatched a plan to backdate ballots mailed after the election.

Sen. Graham released the following statement on affidavit:

It is imperative that all credible allegations of voting irregularities and misconduct be investigated to ensure the integrity of the 2020 elections. The presidential election remains close in multiple states, and as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, all credible allegations of voting irregularities and misconduct will be taken seriously. I will not allow credible allegations of voting irregularities or misconduct to be swept under the rug. I will be calling on the Department of Justice to investigate these claims. I’ll also be in contact with the Postmaster General, requesting he to look into these allegations, ones that may follow, and help secure the testimony of Mr. Hopkins. Mr. Hopkins is entitled to all whistleblower protections, and I will ensure they extend to other postal workers who may come forward with claims of irregulates, misconduct, fraud, etc. The expanded use of mail-in voting is making the post office the administrator of elections, not the local election officials. This change in mission requires there to be further scrutiny to ensure the system is beyond reproach. Every American should want our election processes to work accurately, and given the recency of such a large volume of mail-in voting, that will require oversight. Election outcomes are not determined by media outlets but certified, accurate vote counts. Officials in Pennsylvania should take allegations from Mr. Hopkins and others seriously before certifying a final outcome.” – Sen. Lindsey Graham

LATEST HEADLINES: