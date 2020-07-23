List: Find your school district’s COVID-19 reopening plan

News13 is tracking the plans of every school district in our viewing area

These school plans are proposals submitted to the South Carolina Department of Educations for its review and final approval.

Darlington County (Sept. 8) – Risk level: High. Plans to return to in-person instruction with an eLearning component and offers a virtual academy. May change depending on COVID-19 numbers.

Dillon 4 (Sept. 8) – Risk level: High. The remote learning option will continue and a hybrid model will be offered when the district decides it is safe. A final decision will be based on DHEC guidelines on Aug. 18.

Florence 1 (Sept. 8) – Risk level: High. A hybrid combination where students alternate days between in-person and online, or parents may choose a virtual academy. Complete form to enroll in virtual academy.

Florence 2 (Sept. 8) – Risk level: High. Two options include a regular five-day, face-to-face option and a virtual option. Parents can sign up for virtual schooling.

Florence 3 – Risk level: High. Remote learning still will be an option. Parents can sign up here. Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Florence 4 (Aug.17) – Risk level: High. Choose between a hybrid model of some in-person days and some online days or a full virtual program.

Florence 5 (Sept. 8) – Risk level: High. Two options available to parents; a regular five day face-to-face option and a virtual option.

Georgetown County (Sept. 8) – Risk level: High. Choose in-person hybrid instruction or a fully virtual program, depending on how COVID-19 metrics change.

Horry County (Sept. 8) – Risk level: High. Students will start with distant learning if the ‘high’ rating does not change. If the rating goes down to ‘medium,’ students will enter into a hybrid instruction option.

Marion County (Sept. 8) – Risk level: High. Students will receive instruction virtually, with a combination of live and recorded lessons using digital resources. Offers a virtual academy.

Marlboro County (Sept. 2) – Risk level: Medium. Plans to start with pre-K to 3rd-grade students e-learning with packet options and all digital learning for grades 4-12.

Robeson County (Aug. 17) – Students will continue remote learning through the first nine weeks of school.

Risk levels are based on DHEC’s latest Recent Disease Activity (RDA), by County.