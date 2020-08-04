List: Horry County Schools releases back-to-school supply list

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools has released their back-to-school supply list for the 2020-21 school year.
For elementary school:
Kindergarten:
- 2 Packs of #2 Pencils
- 1 Nylon Pencil Pouch
- 2 Packs of Washable Markers
- 2 Boxes of Crayons – 24 Count
- 1 Pack of Glue Sticks
- Earbuds
First Grade:
- 2 Packs of #2 Pencils
- 1 Nylon Pencil Pouch
- 3 Marble Composition Notebooks (Non-Spiral)
- 2 Packs of Washable Markers
- 2 Boxes of Crayons – 24 Count
- 1 Pack of Glue Sticks
- Earbuds
Second Grade:
- 2 Packs of #2 Pencils
- 1 Nylon Pencil Pouch
- 3 Marble Composition Notebooks (Non-Spiral)
- 2 Packs of Washable Markers
- 2 Boxes of Crayons – 24 Count
- Earbuds
Third Grade:
- 2 Packs of #2 Pencils
- 1 Box of Colored Pencils
- 1 Nylon Pencil Pouch
- 3 Marble Composition Notebooks (Non-Spiral)
- 2 Packs of Washable Markers
- 1 Pack of Multi-Colored Highlighters
- Earbuds
Fourth Grade:
- 2 Packs of #2 Pencils
- 1 Box of Colored Pencils
- 1 Nylon Pencil Pouch
- 3 Marble Composition Notebooks (Non-Spiral)
- 2 Packs of Washable Markers
- 1 Pack of Multi-Colored Highlighters
- Earbuds
Fifth Grade:
- 2 Packs of #2 Pencils
- 1 Box of Colored Pencils
- 1 Nylon Pencil Pouch
- 3 Marble Composition Notebooks (Non-Spiral)
- 2 Packs of Washable Markers
- 1 Pack of Multi-Colored Highlighters
- Earbuds
For Middle School:
- Earbuds
- Pencils
- Notebook Paper
- Colored Pencils
- Composition Book/One Subject Notebook(4)
- Pocket Folders(2~Double/3 Pronged)
- Highlighters(Multi-Colored Pack)
- Binder(2 ~ 1.5” binders)
- Divider Tabs(8pk)
**Sharing of materials is not recommended. Students’ personal items should be labeled.**
The following Title I schools will provide supplies for students:
- Black Water Middle
- Green Sea Floyds Middle
- Loris Middle
- Myrtle Beach Middle
- Whittemore Park Middle
- Clear book bags are required and will be provided by Whittemore Park Middle
For High Schoool:
- High school students will receive information from their teachers regarding the school supplies that are needed for each class.
For the latest on all of our back-to-school coverage, visit out Making the Grade section.