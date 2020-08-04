List: Horry County Schools releases back-to-school supply list

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools has released their back-to-school supply list for the 2020-21 school year.

For elementary school:

Kindergarten:

  • 2 Packs of #2 Pencils
  • 1 Nylon Pencil Pouch
  • 2 Packs of Washable Markers
  • 2 Boxes of Crayons – 24 Count
  • 1 Pack of Glue Sticks
  • Earbuds

First Grade:

  • 2 Packs of #2 Pencils
  • 1 Nylon Pencil Pouch
  • 3 Marble Composition Notebooks (Non-Spiral)
  • 2 Packs of Washable Markers
  • 2 Boxes of Crayons – 24 Count
  • 1 Pack of Glue Sticks
  • Earbuds

Second Grade:

  • 2 Packs of #2 Pencils
  • 1 Nylon Pencil Pouch
  • 3 Marble Composition Notebooks (Non-Spiral)
  • 2 Packs of Washable Markers
  • 2 Boxes of Crayons – 24 Count
  • Earbuds

Third Grade:

  • 2 Packs of #2 Pencils
  • 1 Box of Colored Pencils
  • 1 Nylon Pencil Pouch
  • 3 Marble Composition Notebooks (Non-Spiral)
  • 2 Packs of Washable Markers
  • 1 Pack of Multi-Colored Highlighters
  • Earbuds

Fourth Grade:

  • 2 Packs of #2 Pencils
  • 1 Box of Colored Pencils
  • 1 Nylon Pencil Pouch
  • 3 Marble Composition Notebooks (Non-Spiral)
  • 2 Packs of Washable Markers
  • 1 Pack of Multi-Colored Highlighters
  • Earbuds

Fifth Grade:

  • 2 Packs of #2 Pencils
  • 1 Box of Colored Pencils
  • 1 Nylon Pencil Pouch
  • 3 Marble Composition Notebooks (Non-Spiral)
  • 2 Packs of Washable Markers
  • 1 Pack of Multi-Colored Highlighters
  • Earbuds

For Middle School:

  • Earbuds
  • Pencils
  • Notebook Paper
  • Colored Pencils
  • Composition Book/One Subject Notebook(4)
  • Pocket Folders(2~Double/3 Pronged)
  • Highlighters(Multi-Colored Pack)
  • Binder(2 ~ 1.5” binders)
  • Divider Tabs(8pk)

**Sharing of materials is not recommended. Students’ personal items should be labeled.**

The following Title I schools will provide supplies for students:

  • Black Water Middle
  • Green Sea Floyds Middle
  • Loris Middle
  • Myrtle Beach Middle
  • Whittemore Park Middle
    • Clear book bags are required and will be provided by Whittemore Park Middle

For High Schoool:

  • High school students will receive information from their teachers regarding the school supplies that are needed for each class.

