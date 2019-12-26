LIST: New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

If you know of any other events not on this list, please send us an email at WBTWWebStaff2@nexstar.tv.

The countdown to the new year is officially on! To help you, your friends and family ring in 2020, we’ve gathered a list of New Year’s Eve events happening near you.

Below is a list of events on New Year’s Eve across the News13 viewing area:

A Southern Times Square at the Market Common , a ball drop and fireworks at midnight, starts at 9 p.m., 4017 Deville St., Myrtle Beach.



, a ball drop and fireworks at midnight, starts at 9 p.m., 4017 Deville St., Myrtle Beach. New Year’s Eve Fireworks Extravaganza, fireworks at 8 p.m., Broadway at the Beach , 1325 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach.



, 1325 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach. New Year’s Eve Fun at Fun Warehouse , 2349 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach.



, 2349 Dick Pond Road, Myrtle Beach. New year’s Eve Party & Concert at Hard Rock Café , 10 p.m., 138 Celebrity Cir., Myrtle Beach.



, 10 p.m., 138 Celebrity Cir., Myrtle Beach. New Year’s Eve on the MarshWalk , 8 p.m., The Murrells Inlet March Walk, Murrels Inlet.



, 8 p.m., The Murrells Inlet March Walk, Murrels Inlet. Banditos Great Gatsby New Years, Banditos Cantina , 1410 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach.



, 1410 Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach. Light Up the New Year at Bookgreen Gardens, 6 to 9 p.m., 1931 Brookgreen Garden Dr., Murrells Inlet.



6 to 9 p.m., 1931 Brookgreen Garden Dr., Murrells Inlet. Red Velvet New Year’s Eve Bash Featuring The Delfonics , 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Asher Theatre and Conference Center, 3237 Waccama Blvd., Myrtle Beach.



, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Asher Theatre and Conference Center, 3237 Waccama Blvd., Myrtle Beach. New Year’s Eve Celebration in NMB, 7 p.m., Spanish Galleon Beach Club , 100 Main St.



, 100 Main St. New Year’s Eve at Big M Casino , boarding at 5:30 pm and sails from 6:30 pm to 12:30 am.



, boarding at 5:30 pm and sails from 6:30 pm to 12:30 am. Ripley’s Aquarium New Year’s Eve Sleepover, the party is open to ages 6 to 14, 1110 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach.



New Year’s Eve Sleepover, the party is open to ages 6 to 14, 1110 Celebrity Cir, Myrtle Beach. LuLu’s Noon Year’s Eve Celebration at Barefoot Landing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a beach ball drop at noon.



Noon Year’s Eve Celebration at Barefoot Landing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a beach ball drop at noon. The 3BGs New Year’s Eve Party, doors open at 10 p.m., breakfast will be served at 2 a.m., 1210 West Evans Street, Florence.



New Year’s Eve Party, doors open at 10 p.m., breakfast will be served at 2 a.m., 1210 West Evans Street, Florence. 2020 New Year’s Eve Under The Stars, The Dispensary, on the rooftop starts at 6 p.m., featuring live music, 101 W. Evans St., Florence.

South Carolina State Parks 1st Day Hikes on New Year’s Day: