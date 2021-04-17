List: The 50 highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Myrtle Beach, the annual mean wage is $37,740 or 29.4% lower than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $223,490. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
comzeal images // Shutterstock
#50. Loan officers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $66,250
– #239 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 320
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,200
– Employment: 308,370
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($117,330)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($113,480)
— Yuba City, CA ($113,340)
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#49. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $66,480
– #189 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,090
– Employment: 437,880
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960)
— Owensboro, KY ($133,600)
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock
#48. Social and community service managers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $66,520
– #198 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,900
– Employment: 156,460
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($93,060)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($92,720)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($92,200)
anyaivanova // Shutterstock
#47. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $67,800
– #74 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,240
– Employment: 122,550
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($89,500)
— Anchorage, AK ($85,470)
— Bakersfield, CA ($84,490)
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock
#46. Network and computer systems administrators
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $68,650
– #283 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,410
– Employment: 354,450
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,440)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($112,910)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($109,790)
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#45. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $69,300
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 590
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,550
– Employment: 622,330
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kingston, NY ($91,610)
— Bakersfield, CA ($91,350)
— El Centro, CA ($89,610)
PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock
#44. Computer programmers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $69,330
– #223 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,610
– Employment: 199,540
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)
— Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)
Oleg Golovnev // Shutterstock
#43. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $69,900
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,220
– Employment: 631,100
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($100,350)
— Longview, WA ($96,560)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($95,410)
DGLimages // Shutterstock
#42. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $70,090
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,420
– Employment: 193,830
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Merced, CA ($93,990)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,040)
— Fresno, CA ($89,480)
B Brown // Shutterstock
#41. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $70,210
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 720
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,930
– Employment: 1,035,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bakersfield, CA ($97,680)
— Fresno, CA ($93,410)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,350)
Aleksandar Karanov // Shutterstock
#40. Occupational health and safety specialists
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $71,270
– #162 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,290
– Employment: 92,780
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,230)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($99,020)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($97,560)
Canva
#39. Speech-language pathologists
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $71,970
– #254 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,000
– Employment: 154,360
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)
— Corvallis, OR ($105,380)
— Chico, CA ($104,640)
VH-studio // Shutterstock
#38. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $72,960
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,000
– Employment: 296,460
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— El Centro, CA ($89,090)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($87,780)
— Fresno, CA ($86,140)
Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr
#37. Instructional coordinators
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $75,350
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,180
– Employment: 176,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jackson, MI ($117,990)
— New Haven, CT ($111,750)
— Warner Robins, GA ($103,980)
Wikimedia Commons
#36. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $77,100
– #166 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,450
– Employment: 113,270
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($136,390)
— Jefferson City, MO ($118,920)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($117,960)
Canva
#35. Civil engineers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $77,180
– #282 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $94,360
– Employment: 310,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)
— Midland, TX ($117,900)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)
fizkes // Shutterstock
#34. Management analysts
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $78,050
– #243 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,560
– Employment: 709,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($132,090)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)
KSai23 // Shutterstock
#33. Chiropractors
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $78,310
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $85,010
– Employment: 35,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($160,330)
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($149,580)
— Reno, NV ($140,260)
Canva
#32. Computer systems analysts
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $80,020
– #196 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,160
– Employment: 589,060
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)
Canva
#31. Mechanical engineers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $80,860
– #234 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $93,540
– Employment: 306,990
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
— Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)
Suwin // Shutterstock
#30. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $81,330
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,280
– Employment: 22,650
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,050)
— Modesto, CA ($109,570)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,100)
Pakorn Khantiyaporn // Shutterstock
#29. Logisticians
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $83,890
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,680
– Employment: 182,050
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Lake Charles, LA ($124,160)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490)
— Anchorage, AK ($100,690)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#28. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $84,750
– #259 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,620
– Employment: 1,406,870
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
Pixabay
#27. General and operations managers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $86,410
– #338 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,580
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
USACE NY // Flickr
#26. Construction managers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $88,310
– #247 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 380
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,000
– Employment: 293,380
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $90,260
– #196 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,340
– Employment: 271,020
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($150,080)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)
Aykut Erdogdu // Shutterstock
#24. Physical therapists
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $90,270
– #143 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,170
– Employment: 233,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#23. Education administrators, postsecondary
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $90,780
– #163 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 330
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,400
– Employment: 144,880
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
Kelly Ogden // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $90,980
– #190 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,320
– Employment: 132,040
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
ABO PHOTOGRAPHY // Shutterstock
#21. Occupational therapists
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $92,030
– #56 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,210
– Employment: 133,570
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— The Villages, FL ($115,090)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)
Canva
#20. Financial managers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $94,120
– #355 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#19. Nurse practitioners
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $94,270
– #338 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
Austin Community College // Flickr
#18. Veterinarians
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $96,710
– #164 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,820
– Employment: 74,540
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#17. Medical and health services managers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $99,170
– #242 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 410
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,160
– Employment: 394,910
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr
#16. Marketing managers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $101,030
– #227 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Physician assistants
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $105,800
– #198 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,410
– Employment: 120,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#14. Human resources managers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $105,870
– #201 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Lawyers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $106,490
– #206 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 520
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
IAEA Imagebank // Flickr
#12. Nuclear engineers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $110,410
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,700
– Employment: 15,850
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,420)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($145,330)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,270)
Canva
#11. Sales managers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $110,870
– #272 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
Canva
#10. Electrical engineers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $111,920
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,480
– Employment: 185,570
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
— Salinas, CA ($129,850)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
Sunshine Seeds // Shutterstock
#9. Industrial production managers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $113,610
– #145 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,110
– Employment: 185,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Florence, SC ($158,000)
— Boulder, CO ($149,990)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Computer and information systems managers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $114,490
– #250 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
Maurizio Pesce // flickr
#7. Chief executives
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $130,850
– #284 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force
#6. Pharmacists
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $133,780
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 430
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
Pixabay
#5. Architectural and engineering managers
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $136,300
– #153 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
Financial Times // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Personal financial advisors
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $137,870
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,290
– Employment: 210,190
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
— Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
Canva
#3. Dentists, general
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $160,870
– #221 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
Canva
#2. Nurse anesthetists
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $185,650
– #46 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $181,040
– Employment: 43,570
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($266,260)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)
— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
Canva
#1. Family medicine physicians
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
– Annual mean salary: $223,490
– #119 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)