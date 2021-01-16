LIST: Upcoming events approved and rejected for the Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The state Commerce Department has approved about 35 major events across the Myrtle Beach area for the upcoming months.

They include the 2021 Myrtle Beach Marathon, the annual Gun and Knife Show, the Home and Garden Show, the Bridal Show, and an all-star cheerleading competition. Events having among the largest attendance expected are the gymnastics and cheerleading competitions, the bridal show, and the gun and knife show, all being held at the city’s convention center.

Gov. Henry McMaster does not allow events of more than 250 people by executive order, but event hosts can apply for an exemption. The events must remain under 50% capacity, adhere to social distancing, require masks, and follow AccelerateSC guidelines.

Meanwhile, the state’s COVID-19 cases have returned to a point not seen since the governor lifted the ban on large gatherings. South Carolina saw a record number of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 on Friday with 93 reported.

Only two events in the area were rejected so far for the next three months, the 45th Annual Hotel, Motel and Restaurant Supply Show and the Sweetheart Classic cheerleading competition. The state said the supply show “application states event will exceed 50% of occupancy” and the cheerleading competition requested “80% occupancy – application denied.” Both are able to resubmit their applications if desired.

These events satisfactorily demonstrated an ability to comply and were approved:



Jan 16 – 12th year of the Murrells Inlet soup competition which benefits the Shriner’s Children Burn Center

Jan 16 & 17 – High School Pageant, Hartsville Community Center Building Commission

Jan 18 – Martin Luther King Day Parade, Carolina African American Heritage Foundation in Horry County

Jan. 18 – MLK Drum Major Awards and Breakfast, Carolina African American Heritage Foundation in Horry County

Jan 22 – adult softball tournament, City of Myrtle Beach, Jan 22

Jan 22 – Ultimate Beach Classic, Gymnastics meet at Ultimate Gymnastics Academy

Jan 23 – 9th Annual Winter Classic Car, Truck, and Bike Show, sponsored by The Drive In, Florence

Jan. 23 – CMD – The FLO Bowl, Drifting, Speedway Plus Productions LLC. DBA Florence Motor Speedway

Jan 23 – Bridal Show at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center

Jan 24 – Carshow in Florence hosted by Thorpe Money Ent

Jan 29 – Velocity Dance Convention 2021& competition in Florence

Jan 30 – Arts and Music Festival, NS Promotions and Events in Horry County

Jan 30 – Allstar Cheerleading Competition at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center

Jan. 31 – SC Church of God annual conference in Horry County

Feb. 2 – Velocity Dance Convention & Competition in Horry County

Feb 5 – Motorsports Race hosted by Speedway Plus Productions LLC. DBA Florence Motor Speedway

Feb. 6 – Mardi Gras themed parade for dogs and their owners hosted by City of Myrtle Beach

Feb. 6 – Myrtle Beach Gun and Knife Show

Feb. 13 – FMU Home Baseball Games at Sparrow Stadium in Florence

Feb. 19 – Home Show and Garden Show hosted by Horry Georgetown Home Builders Association

Feb. 19 – Valentine’s Beach Ball Bash Volleyball tournament in Horry County

Feb. 20 – The American Heritage Festival in Florence

Feb. 20 – 2nd Annual Downs Syndrome Car Show Hosted by Coastal Carolina Mopars

Feb. 20 – SCGIA Gangs Across the Carolinas Annual Training Conference in Horry County

Feb. 26 – Vintage Market Days of Coastal Carolina

Feb. 27 – 15th Annual Outdoor Oyster Roast Fundraiser in Georgetown

March 3 – Expo for owners and operators of convenience stores and petroleum marketing companies in Horry County

March 3 – SACRED – 2021 Marriage retreat at Hopewell Baptist Church

March 6 – Jamie Johnson country show at House of Blues Myrtle Beach

March 6 – 2021 Myrtle Beach Marathon

March 9 – 45TH Annual Hotel ,Motel, and Restaurant Supply Show of the Southeast

March 11 Jamie Johnson live music event at House of Blues Myrtle Beach

March 18 – 32nd Annual Car and Truck show hosted by Pee Dee Street Rodders

March 26 – CINO Day at CCU, a fair type event, one that celebrates the end of the year for students.

March 27 – The 9th Annual Pee Dee Round up Mustang and all Ford Show Eastern South Carolina Mustang Club

For a full list of events approved across the state, visit the SCD site here.