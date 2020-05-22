LIST: What’s open, road changes for this weekend in Myrtle Beach

Photo taken on May 2, 2020, the first Saturday since the beach was reopened.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police and event staff will focus their presence on Ocean Boulevard from 29th Avenue North to 29th Avenue South this weekend.

Barricades already are set up along the boulevard, where only the southbound lane is open for public use. Police will monitor traffic on back streets between Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard. Plans include 228 uniform officers, 150 state and local partners assisting, and over 70 event staff personnel for traffic diversion.

Golf carts are prohibited on Ocean Boulevard south of 29th Avenue North until Monday. Mopeds are restricted from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day. Check out this interactive traffic map of Ocean Boulevard here.

Open across the Grand Strand:



– Beaches: All beach access is open except for in the Town of Atlantic Beach

– Grand Prix, visitors are required to wipe down go-carts and games before playing.

– Broadway at the Beach is open.

– Myrtle Waves Water Park, Museums, go-kart tracks, water parks.

– Mini golf, amusement parks, and museums started to reopen Friday.

– Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park will open on Monday with a “soft opening” for members on Sunday.

– Skywheel: Opens at 11 a.m. on Monday.

– State parks are open on a limited basis and have been full to occupancy limits by mid-morning most weekends.

– Accommodations and pools are open.

Bikefest has been changed to Labor Day and Atlantic Beach officials have discouraged people from coming to the city, but some party events still are being held there. Beach accesses and short term rentals are banned in the Town of Atlantic Beach.

Theaters, concert venues, adult entertainment and spectator sports, among other venues that include close proximity, remain closed until guidelines are released.