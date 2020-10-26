LIST: Where to get tested for COVID in our area through Nov. 2

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – While the number of people testing positive for coronavirus has continued to increase in South Carolina, here is a list of places that you can get tested in our area.

DHEC Sponsored and Operated Testing:

All DHEC-sponsored and DHEC-operated COVID-19 testing currently uses the shallow, anterior nares collection procedure. This is a shallow, pain-free specimen collection, compared to the deep nasopharyngeal procedure. The shallow nasal test provided by DHEC is not self-administered; the specimen is collected by trained staff.

October 26, 2020, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Coastal Carolina University, 265 University Boulevard, Conway, SC 29526.

October 27, 2020, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Coker College, 300 East College Avenue, Hartsville, SC 29550.

October 27, 2020, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Stables Park, 2400 Petigru Drive, Pawleys Island, SC.

October 28, 2020, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kingstree Recreation Department, 375 Nelson Blvd, Kingstree, SC 29556.

October 29, 2020, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Marion County Administrative Office, 2523 East Hwy. 76, Marion, SC 29571.

October 29, 2020, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Myrtle Waves, 300 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577.

October 30, 2020, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Wild Water and Wheels, 910 US-17 BUS, Surfside Beach, SC 29575.

October 31, 2020, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102.

October 31, 2020, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29506.

October 31, 2020, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Kingstree High School, 616 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Kingstree, SC 29556.

October 31, 2020, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Olive Park, 240 S. Olive St., Andrews, SC.

*Preregistration encouraged for all of the above testing sites and times. You can preregister here.

Partner Testing Events: (These are not run by DHEC but instead by community partners.)

Community partners play an essential role in our state’s COVID-19 testing. Some of these partner events may require a prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much of this information as possible online here.

October 26, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Latta CareSouth Carolina, 122 Latimer St., Latta, SC 29565.

October 27, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Marian W.E. Library, 203 Fayetteville, Ave., Bennettsville, SC 29512.

October 27, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield Northeastern Technical College, NETC, 1201 Chesterfield Hwy. Cheraw, SC.

October 28, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Dr., Dillon, SC. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

October 28, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Bishopville CareSouth, 545 Sumter Hwy., Bishopville, SC 29010.

October 28, 2020, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

October 28, 2020, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Tanger Outlets Hwy. 17, 10835 Kings Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

October 28, 2020, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

October 29, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Society Hill CareSouth Carolina, 737 S. Main St., Society Hill, SC 29593.

October 29, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Chesterfield CareSouth Carolina, 500 West Blvd., Chesterfield, SC 29709.

October 29, 2020, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

October 29, 2020, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Tanger Outlets Hwy. 17, 10835 Kings Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

October 29, 2020, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

October 30, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Darlington Free Clinic, 230 Grove St., Darlington, SC. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

October 30, 2020, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. sponsored by CareSouth Carolina, Wylie’s IGA, 228 W. Tatum Ave., McColl, SC. *This is a CareSouth Moby mobile testing event.

October 30, 2020, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

October 30, 2020, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Tanger Outlets Hwy. 17, 10835 Kings Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

October 30, 2020, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

October 31, 2020, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

October 31, 2020, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Tanger Outlets Hwy. 17, 10835 Kings Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

October 31, 2020, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 1, 2020, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Florence Regional Airport, 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 1, 2020, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Tanger Outlets Hwy. 17, 10835 Kings Road, North Myrtle Beach, SC. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

November 1, 2020, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. sponsored by Tour Health, Central Carolina Technical College, 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, SC 29150. Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month. Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

Free DHEC Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Pre-registering is recommended. Get your results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

Why Testing for COVID-19 is Important

Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether or not they have symptoms, so they can isolate themselves and keep those around them from becoming infected, especially at-risk individuals who can develop life-threatening illness if they contract the virus. Identifying those with COVID-19 who have symptoms helps ensure they receive the medical treatment they need.

