Watch live: Which Grand Strand areas are considering mask mandates

State Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that local municipalities are allowed to pass an ordinance requiring masks to be worn in public.



Myrtle Beach: Mayor Brenda Bethune will discuss making masks mandatory in public spaces with the city manager on Thursday, which will then lead to a discussion with council. Read full story.

North Myrtle Beach: Mayor Marilyn Hatley says a mask mandate ordinance is being drafted and will be presented to council. She understands some people cannot wear masks due to health conditions, but the majority of people can wear them and should to prevent the spread of the virus. Hatley says the county needs to get on board for a city mandate to be effective.

Conway: A mask mandate will be discussed with council, according to Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy. She said a mask mandate is absolutely necessary right now. You can share your thoughts by writing mayor@cityofconway.com or calling 843-248-1760. Full story.

Surfside Beach: The town is not considering a mandate at this point. “Anything is up for reconsideration. As things develop, we may take reconsideration or keep things the way they are,” said Mayor Bob Hellyer.

Aynor: Town Manager Tony Godsey says a mask mandate discussion is happening within council, however, no decisions have been made at this time.

