LISTEN: 911 call details Brian Laundrie slapping Gabby Petito weeks before she went missing

TAMPA (WFLA) – A person who called 911 in August detailed a domestic dispute between Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie, adding that “the gentlemen was slapping the girl” during the altercation.

NBC News obtained received a recording of the 911 call from Aug. 12 as a man described what he believed was a “domestic dispute” between Petito and Laundrie on Main Street near the Moonflower Community Cooperative.

The man said the two people involved in the incident were in a white van with a Florida license plate, which Petito and Laundrie had used to travel through the area.

“We drove by him, a gentleman was slapping the girl,” the caller said, adding that the two people “ran up and down the sidewalk” before the man “proceeded to hit her.”

The caller said the two, later identified as Petito and Laundrie, got back into the van and drove off.

The call comes on the same day the couple was pulled over by police, about a month before Petito was reported missing.

During the incident with police, Petito told police had been “fighting this morning.”

Petito had set off on a cross-country van trip with Laundrie in July. The 22-year-old was last heard from in late August and reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11.

Laundrie was last reported being seen by his family on Sept. 14 and has not been heard from since.