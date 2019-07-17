Listeria risk sparks nationwide hummus recall

HOUSTON, Texas (WOOD) — A Texas-based company is recalling some hummus products sold nationwide because of listeria concerns.

Pita Pal Foods, LP of Houston is voluntarily recalling certain products manufactured between May 30 and June 25 after federal inspectors discovered listeria monocytogenes in a processing facility.

The bacteria can cause serious infections that can sometimes lead to death in young children or people who are elderly, frail or have a weakened immune system. Pregnant women infected by listeria can suffer miscarriages or stillbirths. Listeria can cause high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in people who are otherwise healthy.

The products included in the recall were sold under 10 brands, including Bucee’s, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter, Latana, Lidl, Pita Pal, Reasor’s, Roundy’s, Schnucks and 7-Select. Find the full recall list on the FDA’s website.

Pita Pal says so far, no one has reported any illness and the recall is “out of an abundance of caution.”

Customers with the recalled hummus are encouraged to return the product to the store they purchased it from for a full refund. Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the company at 832.803.9295 or email products@pitapal.com.