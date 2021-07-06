Lit firework tossed into convertible at Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dash camera video captured someone throw a lit firework into a car stopped at a Midtown intersection on the night of July 4.

Kathy Kirby told News 2 that a car pulled up next to her son’s convertible, as he was stopped at a traffic light along Church Street at 17th Avenue North Sunday night.

Someone in that car then tossed a “large, lit firework” into the convertible, which had the top down, striking her son in the back of the head, Kirby explained.

“He quickly reached back and picked it up to try and toss it away,” Kirby said. “It burned him and he dropped it.”

She added, “It blew up then, first a small explosion and then a large very loud one.”

A friend driving behind him captured the incident on dash camera video.

The driver, Colin Kirby told News 2 that the firework bounced after it hit him in the head and exploded on the convertible’s top, which was closed. He pulled over near 15th Avenue and called 911.

The top of his convertible has extensive damage, which will cost thousands of dollars to repair, according to Colin Kirby.

His fingers were slightly burned and he is still having trouble hearing, he said.

Colin Kirby said the car had tinted windows, so he could only see the person’s arms.

“I want to see Metro catch them,” he said. “I want to see them put the driver and the one that threw it away for sure, and I want them to pay for the damage for my car.”

He added, “I really would like Metro to make an example out of this so people don’t do this. I hate to say throw book at them. I hate to see peoples lives ruined over dumb stuff, but like I said, what if there were kids in the backseat or a whole family’s car right there? It could have killed people.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.