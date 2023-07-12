PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured by turbulence on a flight that landed Wednesday at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, according to officials.

The Allegiant flight was traveling to PIE from Asheville, North Carolina, officials said. There were 179 passengers and six crew members on the flight, according to the airline.

Paul Harris was on the flight and said he’s never experienced anything like this before.

“There was a sudden burst of turbulence and then major, major turbulence,” Harris said. “The plane felt like it dropped pretty considerably. Several people, including a lady in my row hit the ceiling.”

“We hit a major turbulence, which was petrifying,” Lisa Spriggs said. “She was literally like matrix. Watched her go up in the air, and just land straight down. She broke her ankle. Another stewardess in the back broke her ankle, bone was protruding.”

The flight dropped from about 18,000 feet to 13,000 feet in less than two minutes, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website.

Allegiant sent News Channel 8 the following statement:

“Today, Allegiant flight 227 en route from Asheville, NC to St. Petersburg Clearwater, FL experienced severe turbulence before landing. The plane, carrying 179 passengers and six crew members, landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power. Airport paramedics met the plane to assess two passengers and two flight attendants for injuries. They were transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

“We will continue to investigate the incident in coordination with the FAA and NTSB and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available. No additional details can be confirmed at this time.”

Harris said several of the overhead bins opened up and couldn’t be closed because they broke. He said several people were taken off the plane on stretchers.

This is a developing story.