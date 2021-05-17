Little Library Boxes made for Florence parks are now open

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Many people will begin to notice the new Little Library Boxes around Florence.

The South Carolina Education Association teamed up with the Florence One Career Center to build them as a way to promote reading and literacy.

They can be found in five different public parks throughout the city.

“I think the parks were an excellent location that they chose to put them in,” said Sarah Carpenter, director of the Florence Career Center. “As you’ve noticed today, kids have been in and out of here all day. Students who might not have, or a child who might not have access to a book, now know where they can find a book at any time.”

Students in the career center’s engineering, education and graphic design classes all pitched in to help create the boxes.

You can visit and bring a book to add or pick one up to read at a library box at any Florence park.

“This is here all summer. If you’re at the park, if you’re out and about, you will have an access to a book,” said Sherry East, SC Education Association President. “That’s important. We know we have a literacy issue in South Carolina and hopefully, this is one way we can combat that. “‘