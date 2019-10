LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A Little River man has pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

According to 15 Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, Edwin Earl Gause pleaded guilty on Tuesday to unlawful carrying of a pistol and second-offense possession with intent to distribute heroin. Gause was sentenced to serve one year in prison for the gun charge and 10 years in prison for the heroin charge. The sentences will run concurrently.