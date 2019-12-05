Little River man sexually assaulted girl, threatened families with deportation, police say

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A Little River man who was the emergency contact for several students faces charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old.

Horry County police say Miguel Almanza Solorio, 42, picked up an 8-year-old girl from school and took her to his home without telling her father. They were both seen on surveillance video leaving the school, police said.

The girl told her father she was assaulted that day by Solorio and another man, Jose Antonio Sandoval, 49, according to police. She told the counselor and the principal she had been “assaulted by both males multiple times and sometimes just one or the other,” the officer wrote in the report.

Solorio speaks both English and Spanish and is the emergency contact for several students at the school because their parents only speak Spanish, police said. According to the counselor and the principal, he brought in several Spanish only speaking parents to register children at the school.

Solorio “positioned himself so that the families are very dependent on him and he has been authorized to get the kids from school,” the officer reported. He also rents to some of the families and provides transportation for them.

Police said Solorio buys the girl clothing and gifts to keep her quiet and threatens the families that depend on his connections with being deported.

Both Solorio and Sandoval remain in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11, first degree. Solorio is also charged with failure to appear and driving without a license.

The investigation is ongoing. Count on News13 for updates as we work to gather more information.