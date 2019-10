LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – The Little River Shrimp Fest is happening this weekend.

The 15thn annual festival is set for Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

Tickets are five dollars per person for each day of the festival.

The festival will feature music, a kids zone, vendors and artists.

Plus- tons of local seafood and shrimp.