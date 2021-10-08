Little River Shrimp Fest kicks off this weekend with live music, food, more than 160 vendors

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – An event that brings music to your ears returns to the Grand Strand.

It’s the 16th annual Little River Shrimp Fest.

Jennifer Walters, president and CEO for the Little River Chamber of Commerce, said people can expect live bands, delicious food, games, and over 160 vendors from around the country. The Little River Shrimp Fest will be Saturday and Sunday from 9 to 5 at the Historic Little River Waterfront.

“So you’ve got the whole area of the Little River Waterfront to go around and visit the vendors. We have three stages of live music, so there will be a guest entrance stage where we will welcome people in as they enter through our main gate. It’s just a great, fun, family-friendly event,” Walters said.

Walters said the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to be canceled last year. This year, organizers said they are looking forward to having a successful event. Walters said the cancellation of the Little River Shrimp Fest in 2020 affected people who live on the grand strand and local businesses.

“The Blue Crab Festival and the Shrimp Fest, both festivals generate $4.25 million dollars in economic impact. Our local businesses, especially those on the waterfront and those along Highway 17 coming to Little River from both the North Carolina side and the Myrtle Beach side, lost a lot of business, too,” Walters said.