Live: AARP SC challenges DHEC board’s vaccine distribution plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – AARP South Carolina is challenging DHEC Board’s vaccine distribution plan and introducing a new health disparities research study, along with evidence supporting DHEC`S Model B distribution proposal.

AARP South Carolina and other parties representing vulnerable South Carolinians are concerned becaise DHEC`s board recently decided to not prioritize older residents or vulnerable populations in South Carolina`s vaccine distribution plan.

Representatives from organizations concerned about DHEC board`s vaccine distribution plan will be joining Jo Pauling-Jones, Associate State Director Outreach and Advocacy, AARP South Carolina. They include:

Cheryl Dye, Ph.D., Director, Clemson University Institute for Engaged Aging Professor Emeritus, Department of Public Health Sciences

Lucy Annang Ingram, Ph.D. Associate Professor, Assistant Dean for Academic Affairs and Online Education, University of South Carolina Arnold School of Public Health

Sue Veers, President & CEO, Carolina Health Centers Inc., Chair of the Board of South Carolina Primary Health Care Association

Kimberly Tissot, Executive Director, ABLE SC

Teresa Arnold, State Director, AARP South Carolina

Hank Povinelli, volunteer State Vice President, AARP South Carolina

WHY: Older individuals and vulnerable populations are at a greater risk of death from COVID-19 and we strongly urge state leaders and DHEC to ensure that our most vulnerable residents are prioritized in South Carolina`s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. The data clearly demonstrates that older people represent 95% of all deaths from COVID-19.

Further, a new health disparities research study commissioned by AARP SC shows that non-Hispanic Blacks have higher rates of COVID-19 than Non-Hispanic Whites, therefore, coordinated public health and healthcare efforts should focus on assuring they receive the vaccination as soon as possible.