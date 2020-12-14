Live blog: COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Carolinas; Conway Medical Center receives first doses

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen ahead of being administered at the Royal Victoria Hospital, on the first day of the largest immunisation programme in the British history, in Belfast, Northern Ireland December 8, 2020. Liam McBurney/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

What you need to know about the vaccine

11:33 a.m. McLeod Health expects to receive vaccines this week.

The vaccine will be distributed to staff in three phases:

Phase One will include employees in direct care of COVID-19 patients and all McLeod Health active and affiliate medical staff physicians. Phase Two will include employees in Inpatient and Outpatient Departments with Direct Patient Care responsibilities. Phase Three will include employees who serve in non-direct patient care departments. McLeod Health

10:36 a.m. The first vaccine doses have arrived in Horry County at Conway Medical Center.

Conway Medical Center received 975 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at 9 a.m. Monday. They’re being stored in a secure location in an ultra-cold storage unit, a spokesperson said.

“As we begin our vaccinations under the guidelines of the CDC and DHEC, CMC has identified the employees who are at the most occupational risk of contracting COVID-19 to receive the first doses that we received,” the spokesperson told News13. Vaccinations will start today.

Hospital employees will not be required to receive the vaccine.

10:21 a.m. Local hospitals are awaiting the vaccine’s arrival.

Conway Medical Center: “We have not yet heard any specifics on date/time of arrival.”

Grand Strand Medical Center: The vaccine hasn’t arrived. They’re awaiting more information.

MUSC Florence and Marion: The vaccine hasn’t arrived. They’re awaiting more information.

Healthcare workers in South Carolina will be some of the first people to receive the vaccine. Here’s the state’s distribution plan.

9:48 a.m. The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in North Carolina.

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in North Carolina. It’s a limited supply for now, but this is a remarkable achievement for science and health. We all need to keep wearing a mask and acting responsibly while we get as many people vaccinated as fast as we can. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 14, 2020

Here’s where the vaccine is going in North Carolina and who gets it first.