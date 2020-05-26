LIVE: Myrtle Beach City Council to address violence at Tuesday meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach council members will address a weekend of violent crimes at Tuesday’s meeting.

Council members at the 10 a.m. meeting will consider hiring ambassadors to help keep the city safe, among other initiatives. If the motion is passed, the group of ambassadors will serve as a second set of eyes for the Myrtle Beach Police Department as well as answer questions from visitors and help keep the city clean.

Although the ambassador program was up for discussions before the Memorial Day weekend, Councilman Gregg Smith said the recent shootings are even more of a reason to consider it.

The city brought in an additional 150 officers specifically for the holiday weekend. Still, city had two shootings, leaving one man dead and several injured.

According to Smith, the crime rate in Myrtle Beach has decreased by 19% in the last 2 years. “When things like this happen, those stats don’t matter,” Smith said. “If we can’t have a great, safe place for visitors to go, what does it matter that we’ve done so much to bring crime down?”

Of the topics to be discussed Monday morning, Smith says the safety of the Myrtle Beach community is a pressing matter.

“I think people often think that once you get elected to a position, you have all the answers. I will freely admit, I do not have all the answers but I’m willing to listen,” Smith says.

Smith encourages those with solutions to join him at the Myrtle Beach City Council Chambers at 10 a.m.

Count on News13 for updates from this meeting.