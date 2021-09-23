LIVE NOW: Shooting at Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Multiple people are possibly injured inside the Kroger on Byhalia and Poplar Avenue in Collierville, a Memphis suburb, after an active shooter incident was confirmed to WREG Thursday afternoon.
Multiple witnesses report hearing at least a dozen shots. Some customers made it out of the store. Employees had others take shelter in the cooler, witnesses said.
Collierville Police Department reported an off-campus active shooter situation. Collierville High School was sheltering in place.
Multiple ambulances have been seen entering Regional One Hospital, the regional trauma center.
