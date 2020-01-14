LIVE UPDATES: Clemson, LSU trade blows early in New Orleans

New Orleans, LA (WSPA) –

Teams Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Current Clemson 7 10 17 LSU 7 14 21

GAME BLOG

9:50 pm: LSU takes their first lead of the game on a Joe Burrow pass to Ja’Marr Chase for 14 yds. 21-17.

9:37 pm Clemson makes their way to midday field on their next possession, but stall. Punt coming up.

9:33 pm On third and goal Joe Burrow takes it in himself. 17-14 with 9:17 left in the second quarter.

9:26 pm LSU starts off their next possession with a huge shot to Ja’Marr Chase for 56 yds. Sets up 1st and goal.

9:23 pm Clemson’s Tee Higgins runs it in from 36 yards out! Clemson leads 17-7.

9:16 pm LSU again is unable to sustain a drive. Clemson takes over deep in their on territory.

9:11 pm On the first possession of the second quarter Clemson retakes the lead with a 52-yard FG.

9:06 pm At the end of the first we are tied in New Orleans. Clemson 7, LSU 7.

8:59 pm LSU hits on the deep throw! Joe Burrow hits Ja’Marr Chase for 52 yards and the TD. Tied game with 2:20 remaining in the first.

8:56 pm Short possession for Clemson as LSU will get the ball back on their own 30.

8:54 pm Again nothing going for LSU. Clemson begins on their own 25.

8:50 pm LSU takes back over at their 25.

8:45 pm Clemson Touchdown! Trevor Lawrence takes it in himself with 6:34 remaining in the first quarter. PAT good.

8:43 pm Clemson maneuvers their way into the red zone for the first time tonight. 1st and goal from the 6 coming up.

8:37 pm Neither team able to move the ball so far. Another punt from LSU has Clemson starting back at their own 33.

8:33 pm Clemson’s unable to take advantage of the good starting field position and is forced to punt the ball back to LSU. They will take back over at the 4.

8:28 pm Clemson’s defense starts strong and forces a 3-and-out. Clemson takes back over at the LSU 42.

8:26 pm LSU takes over on their on 6 with 11:46 remaining in the first.

8:18 pm Clemson’s offense got off to a fast start with a 35 yard pass to Justyn Ross, but saw their drive stall in LSU territory. A sack on 3rd down forces a Clemson punt.

8:18 pm LSU kicks off the game and Clemson’s offense takes the field

8:15 p.m. LSU wins the toss, defers to the 2nd half and will kickoff the National Championship game

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. |

With the game about to kickoff, here is a live look at Bourbon Street in New Orleans

UPDATE 7:17 p.m. | President Trump has arrived in New Orleans for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

UPDATE 6:40 p.m. | People are arriving at Champions Square in New Orleans for the College Football Playoff National Championship.

UPDATE 6:10 p.m. | Clemson has arrived at the Superdome to take on LSU!

Clemson, the defending national champions, are now vying for their third CFP title win in four years, further solidifying their current dynasty.

Both teams are going into the game undefeated (14-0), but it appears LSU has an advantage: Heisman winner Joe Burrow. In the CFP semifinals, Burrow accounted for seven touchdowns (with another score on the ground) when LSU crushed No. 4 Oklahoma, 63-28. But Clemson’s top-ranked defense may just be able to slow down LSU’s offense–something no other team has accomplished this season. Their pass-defense statistics are almost as impressive as Burrow’s numbers. Clemson rose up from a 16-0 deficit to defeat No. 2 Ohio State, 29-23 in the CFP semifinals.

With President Trump among the attendees, security will be heightened around the Superdome and in the Central Business District and French Quarter. This will be his first sporting event of the new year and third of the season. Trump also attended the LSU vs. Bama game in 2019.

WSPA will have all the latest coverage of the game and local reaction!