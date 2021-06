OLANTA, S.C. (WBTW)-- According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, some parts of the Pee Dee remain in the severe drought category despite recent rain. One Olanta farmer said the weather has affected his crops.

“Normally, we start baling at the end of May, so right now we are somewhere in the two-to-three-week range behind where we normally are,” Warren E. Coker said. Coker owns Warren e. Coker Farm in Olanta, where he grows hay.