Living Local Carolina: Charcuterie Boards Made Easy With The Board Catering & Events

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Coronavirus
State – Regional
Palmetto Pot War
National
Black History
Education / Schools
Washington-DC
Growth Tracker
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Positively Carolina
Top Stories
CCU shifts to Phase 2 of COVID-19 operations, allowing for face-to-face flexibility
Top Stories
Mother, boyfriend charged after 6-year-old killed, dumped in river, police say
Video
Now introducing Cheerwine Zero Sugar; company to phase out Diet Cheerwine
Golfer drowns in pond while searching for his ball at Florida country club
LIVE: White House COVID-19 team briefs public as J&J vaccine doses shipped to states
Live
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Human Trafficking
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Police: Officer murdered after man denied entry for not wearing a mask
Video
Top Stories
3 injured after shooting in Mullins early Sunday morning
Top Stories
Motorcyclist leads California Highway Patrol on chase reaching speeds of 120 mph
Video
Loaded gun found in Florida student’s backpack after scuffle with asst. principal
Body cam: Florida deputy finds missing girl in motel room with 22-year-old man she met online
Video
Florence man charged with criminal sexual conduct involving 16-year-old
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Color The Weather
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Weather Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live National
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Masters Report
Golf
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Trinity Collegiate crowned SCISA Class 3A Boys State Champions
Top Stories
Coastal uses long ball to top No. 23 West Virginia
SCHSL and SCISA basketball playoff scoreboard, February 26
Video
CCU baseball improves to 3-2 with a 8-1 win over Bryant
Video
Socastee grad, CCU runner Jermaisha Arnold named Sun Belt freshman & newcomer of the year
Count On Health
Health News
Tracking The Vaccine
Coronavirus
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Submit Storm Photos
Calendar
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Video Game News
Live Healthy 2021
About Us
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WBTW Mobile News App
Email News Signup
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Living Local Carolina: Charcuterie Boards Made Easy With The Board Catering & Events
News
Posted:
Mar 1, 2021 / 10:40 AM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 1, 2021 / 10:40 AM EST
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Charcuterie Boards Made Easy With The Board Catering & Events!
Trending stories
Police: Officer murdered after man denied entry for not wearing a mask
Video
North Carolina man leaves repeat porch pirate a nasty surprise
Video
Conway apartment complex apologizes for racist post after their Instagram was ‘taken over’
Video
World’s longest word takes 3.5 hours to pronounce
Vehicle catches on fire on I-95 in Florence
Video
Video shows 14-year-old boy’s terrifying fall off roof while doing construction; contractor cited
Video
Moderna reveals how long its COVID-19 vaccine may last
Video
3 injured after shooting in Mullins early Sunday morning
Tweets by WBTWNews13