Living Local Carolina: Charcuterie Boards Made Easy With The Board Catering & Events

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) -- A 6-year-old boy was killed and dumped in the Ohio River, and his mother and her boyfriend have been charged, police say.

Middletown police said James Hutchinson was reported missing Sunday by his mother, Brittany Gosney, 29, but when questioned further, she and her boyfriend, James Hamilton, 42, said the child had been killed in Preble County a few days prior.