Local boy pursues dream of becoming NASCAR driver

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some kids dream of being an astronaut, a teacher or a musician, but one local boy dreams of being a NASCAR driver.

Landen Lewis is currently racing for the ARCA Menards Series. He’s raced at many tracks all across the country including right here on the Grand Strand.

“Never give up because they become possible. My dream was always to win the ARCA race and my dreams finally came true,” Lewis said.

Lewis raced at the Myrtle Beach Speedway several times before its closure in 2019. He was only 14-years-old at the time. All races ranged from 50-to-75 laps around the track. Lewis said he wants to motivate all kids no matter how old they are to always follow their dreams.

“Ron Hornaday Jr, he made this possible and Austin Theriault for everything. They just made that race possible and my family. That is most importantly and god and just everyone who has come together to make it possible,” Lewis said.

Lewis is 15 today. His next big race will be in Salem, Indiana on October 2.