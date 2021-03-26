Local business owner to give away 20,000 Easter baskets to families across Grand Strand

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A local business owner wants to help thousands of families across the Grand Strand have a special Easter this year.

The owner of Bargain Warehouse, Gary Bingham, is using his building space to assemble 20,000 Easter baskets for families in need.

The idea started last year when he used extra warehouse inventory to make 8,000 Easter baskets.

The response was so great that Bingham and dozens of volunteers worked behind the scenes to make more than double the baskets they made last year.

“I met several grandmothers who stopped me in the parking lot with tears in their eyes saying we would not have had any Easter, much less candy or filler for the basket,” Bingham said.

One mother wrote Bingham a thank you note, saying, ‘This may just be one Easter basket to you, but to my husband and me, you will never know how much stress you eliminated from households like this.”

Assembly lines fill baskets with toys, candy, grass, Easter eggs, and dye kits.

Baskets are filled, wrapped, and tied with a bow or put in a box for families to easily drive-thru and pick up.

Bingham says they’re here to help all the families still hurting financially and economically from the pandemic.

“Someone who’s out of a job, I’ve been there, we’ve all been there, take the assistance, take the help, it’s just sharing our love for our community, when you pull up there is no shame at all we welcome you with open arms and we want to do this, and we welcome you to come to receive it,” Bingham said.

Here are three times to pick up an Easter basket:

Thursday, April 1st: Ekklesia Church, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., 2469 US-501, Conway, SC 29526 (Easter Community Carnival)

Friday, April 2nd: Bargain Warehouse (Inlet Square Mall), 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 10125 Frontage Rd, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Saturday, April 3rd: Bargain Warehouse (Inlet Square Mall), 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., 10125 Frontage Rd, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Bingham said they are also welcoming any volunteers or donations through the end of next week.