Local children’s author offers free virtual tutoring

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Children’s author Sherrikka Myers, is offering free online tutoring for elementary students this summer.

Virtual learning has played a key role for students this year, and some say learning shouldn’t stop this summer.

School closures due to COVID-19 may have caused major academic setbacks for some students. That’s when Myers saw a peak in the number of students registered, having nearly 100 kids registered in her virtual learning program.

With the uncertainty of when school will reopen, Myers stressed the need for occasional learning this summer.

“That’s the only way that the kids will grow,” Myers explained. “That’s the only way kids won’t be left behind. Now, especially now, over the summer, it’s very important that we keep the kids engaged in some type of learning activities,” she said.

The Every1 Voice Matters non-profit organization initially began as a program to help students with speech impediments gain confidence in speaking.

Struggling to speak at an early age, Myers found confidence in her voice by reading aloud daily. After realizing her grandson Herbert also has a speech impediment, she knew exactly how to help.

“One day, he came to me to try to say something and he said, ‘Granny, I can’t say it,'” Myers explained. “I looked at him and I said, ‘Yes you can. Take your time.'”

That moment inspired her to extend the organization by creating the Lil’ Herbie School Series. Myers’ mission is to educate and provide resources to help more children with communicative barriers, self-esteem, and academic learning.

“I know what kids go through,” she said. “When they try to get their words out and people cutting them off, laughing, and teasing. Every1 Voice Matters wants to give back to those kids, and other kids who need this help across the nation.”

Myers and other volunteers teach students virtually via Zoom during the week. Every weekday is geared toward a specific subject such as, “Math Mondays”, “Reading Time Thursdays”, and “Field Trip Fridays”.

Myers welcomes anyone with a passion for teaching to volunteer and encourages parents to take advantage of free learning opportunities this summer by registering via email.

