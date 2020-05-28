Local church donates car show proceeds to women’s shelter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Local church, Myrtle Beach Christian Church, will be hosting a “Classic Old Car Show,” as a means to give back to woman and children who are in need of protection.

The Car show will be held on May 30 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Myrtle Beach church at 1226 Burcale Road in Myrtle Beach. It is open to the public, child friendly and will also include food and an art and craft show.

While the event is free to the public, donations will be given to “Amanda’s Place,” which supports women and children in need and gives them a place of protection.

Those who are interested in registering their car or who want more information can call (843) 236-1121.

LATEST HEADLINES