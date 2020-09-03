Local church donates massage chairs to front line workers at Tidelands Health

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Tidelands Health team members have a comforting new way to grab a moment of respite thanks to a generous donation from a local church.

Pawleys Island Community Church has once again found a creative approach to show support for Tidelands Health with the donation of two massage chairs for health care workers to enjoy a quick rest and a little pampering amid their hectic days.

The massage recliners will be placed in the staff serenity rooms at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital for team members to stop in and use when they need a moment to rejuvenate.

Nursing leaders try out the new chairs.

“Everyone needs a chance to rest and replenish,” said Don Williams, senior pastor at Pawleys Island Community Church. “We want to help keep the team healthy so you can continue to serve others. If we can do something to help, we’re in.”

In April, church members created more than 1,800 cards of thanks and encouragement for the health system’s team members. And the church has regularly provided snacks for those on the front lines responding to the COVID-19 health crisis.

“We wanted to do something that would make a real difference, not just once but everlasting,” said Ginny Williams, the church’s pre-school director and the pastor’s wife.

When picking up the chairs, some nursing leaders couldn’t resist trying them out – and the gift earned raving reviews as the chairs massaged the nurses’ backs, legs and feet.

Plaques honoring Pawleys Island Community Church for the generous gift will be displayed in the hospitals’ staff serenity rooms.

