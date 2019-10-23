Local Doctor starts house call service

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) Dr. Charles Edwards launched My House Call Doctor to provide patients care in the comfort of their own homes.

“The attention you get when you’re one-on-one with your healthcare provider, it can’t be matched in an office,” Edwards said.

Through My House Call Doctor, patients can receive diagnostic testing, sports/work physicals, lab/blood testing, sick visits and much more.

Edwards told News13 the idea started after watching patients struggle with issues like transportation and long wait times.

“I saw many times that good primary care could prevent visits to the emergency room and hospitalizations, so I say ‘hey maybe I can go out and see people just like in the older days’.”

My House Call Doctor takes most insurance providers. House visits are also the same price as office visits. Patients 30 miles outside of Florence could pay a $60 travel fee.

“I think it’s just a unique way of visiting a patient to be able to go into their house, where they’re comfortable, and they have their family, pets and can be seen on their own turf,” said Emily Boggs.

Dr. Edwards travels all throughout the Pee Dee on house calls, and said he also has patients in Myrtle Beach. He plans to open a second office in Myrtle Beach in the future.

“Demand and the economy is changing now everything is delivered, and we can deliver the primary care to you which is part of the reason we started this,” Edwards said.

The My House Call Doctor office is located at Suite C, 650 Pamplico Highway in Florence. Hours are Monday-FridayHe also takes office visits for those interested.

To make an appointment, patients can call 843-619-2280 or visit their website.