Local doctors see “big jump” in flu cases

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Local hospital officials told News13 today they are concerned as flu cases are on the rise. For the first time this flu season, South Carolina DHEC says flu activity in the state is widespread. Last week, DHEC reported 7775 new flu cases confirmed in comparison to the same week a year ago, there was one new case. Officials say last year was a light year for the flu, but in the same week two weeks ago there was 70 cases. According to DHEC officials, so far for the season two people in the state died from the flu.

“We’ve seen since that first week in September a sporadic case or 2and then when we reached December for the 1st and 2nd week, we saw a little increase the first week and a big jump in the second week of December,” Michelle W. King, McLeod Director of Infection Prevention, said.

The jump went from one case to now 20 confirmed cases. King says staff is monitoring it and working to make sure they have the staff if this gets worse.

Palmetto Primary Care Doctor Stephen Askins, M.D. says the harsh reality is the trends are backing up these numbers.

“We gave out more flu shots then we’ve ever given last year about 10% more than we’ve given in years past and we’re using preventative measures like never before. This year with Covid vaccinations, with Covid fatigue people are sick of wearing masks, people are sick of distancing, they’re ready to get together with their families.”

King says she’s worried that with this increase of flu cases, hospitalization will increase on top of Covid patient occupancy.

“We of course like everybody else we also have staffing shortages and because of supply chain issues we are now having supply issues. We hope that this doesn’t get worse, hoping for the best, but trying to prepare for the worse.”

King continued to say McLeod is hiring for more staff to help with this issue. For more information visit https://www.mcleodhealth.org/.