Local firework shop sees spike in sales leading up to holiday weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach, along with other neighboring cities and counties have postponed their 4th of July Fireworks due to COVID-19. Local firework shop, Crazy Sam’s Fireworks says they’ve seen a spike in sales due to the pandemic.

“It’s been insane. We’ve had multiple shipments in and usually, we get just a few each year but we’ve had multiple ones every week because people are just ready to get out and celebrate,” Jacob Jones, employee of Crazy Sam’s Fireworks, said.

Jones said Crazy Sam’s Fireworks has tripled its sales and he thinks it’s because of the coronavirus pandemic. “Especially because of the whole virus thing, people have just been wanting to get out and blow stuff up,” Jones said.

“I can’t believe how many people we’ve been getting in because usually we get people in for 4th of July and every other day its like a regular day but it seems like everyday has been the 4th of July,” Jones said.

It’s not just Crazy Sam’s Fireworks who’s noticing the rise, according to a new national survey released by Orlando Health, more than 2 in 4 Americans plan to buy their own fireworks this year.

Setting off your own fireworks can be illegal in some areas. For a full list of firework free zones in our area, visit this link.