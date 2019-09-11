Local first responder remembers 9/11, eighteen years later

MURRELLS INLET, SC – (WBTW) Eighteen years ago, nearly 3,000 people died in an attack on America.

Charlie Nash was a first responder in New York City and responded to the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.

Nash is now a first responder in Horry County and says it wasn’t until he moved away from New York that he realized how much of an impact the September 11 attacks had across the country.

“Living up there we took it very personally, it was an attack on us New Yorkers and stuff,” Nash said. “Then it wasn’t until I got down here to South Carolina where I really realized, this is the impact it had on the rest of America.”

Nash says it’s important to survivors that people never forget what happened on 9/11.

He says the morning hours of September 11th are always difficult and no matter how many years pass, he thinks about the events of 9/11 every day.

“It doesn’t change 18 years later,” Nash says. “Everything is still the same. People who were there, who witnessed everything and survived it, of course it’s the same thing, same memories that pop up every year. For us, it doesn’t change which is why we try to make sure people don’t forget, because we can’t forget.”

Below are a list of events in our area where you can go today to pay respect to the victims of the September 11th attack:

8:00 A.M. 9/11 Memorial Mass at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in North Myrtle Beach

10:00 A.M. Motorcade from Route 904 and Old Georgetown Road to Brunswick Community College

11:00 A.M. Annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Brunswick College Victory Garden

11:00 A.M. Memorial Labyrinth Walk at Brookgreen Gardens

7:00 P.M. Evening Ceremony on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach

7:00 P.M. 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at St. Micheals Catholic Church in Murrells Inlet