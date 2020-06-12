Local flooding can lead to rise in bacteria levels in water, poses potential threat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Local researchers say flooding allows for things like pesticides, fecal matter and tree branches to decompose in the water increasing acidity levels; oxygen levels then drop in the water, impacting sea life that could become deadly.

On May 1, the start of hurricane season, Coastal Carolina University and DHEC started testing local bodies of water even more due to potential increased chances of rain. They said bacteria levels increase in bodies of water due to flooding.

When water levels recede after flooding, chemicals and bacteria from land flush into rivers and oceans. If bacteria levels are high, DHEC issues swimming advisories along the Grand Strand coast.

Dr. Susan Libes, program director of Waccamaw Watershed Academy said some areas have permanently higher levels of bacteria that could make swimmers ill.

“You have an increased probability of getting gastroenteritis from the bacteria or the microbes in the water,” she said.

However, the Waccamaw Watershed Academy lists many ways to help improve water quality some of them include:

Dispose of waste from pets in the trash or toilet

Maintain car leaks

Avoid applying fertilizer or pesticides when heavy rains are expected

Although challenging, Dr. Libes says the City of Myrtle Beach has made an effort to keep water quality as good as possible.

“The municipalities are also very hard at work trying to make progress in managing but, that’s very difficult [because] the more the land is developed the harder that management becomes,” Dr. Libes explained.

She told News13 how much she appreciates those who volunteer to help maintain local water quality and encourages swimmers to pay close attention to swimming advisories issued by DHEC.

LATEST HEADLINES: