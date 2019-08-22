Local groups helping Carolina Forest veteran after apparent eviction

Chris Trinemeyer, who works for a veterans group, looks over the items belonging to a local veteran

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) – Pictures on social media have people talking after a veteran was apparently evicted from his apartment.

Christopher Trinemeyer, who is the Assistant Director for Operation Veteran Reintegration, has been looking after the 72-year-old Vietnam veteran.

This picture (provided by a News13 viewer) shows the veteran’s belonging sitting out after the former marine was apparently evicted from his apartment at the Canterbury Apartments.

Trinemeyer tells us the veteran suffered a heart attack at around the same time he got the eviction notice and only recently got out of the hospital.

Several neighbors tell News13 that some people are stealing items that belong to the veteran.

“To see somebody’s whole life just, you know, sitting there in the rain — I mean, it’s a huge amount of empathy that I have for another human being to — especially talking to him,” Trinemeyer said. “He was like, I don’t want to go see it today, I don’t want to do it tonight. he was like, I will do it in the morning. we’re like, okay”

Trinemeyer says the veteran was found around 17th Avenue North and Oak Street.

We have reached out to Canterbury Appartments for a comment and are waiting for a reply. We have also reached out to Horry County Police but have not heard back.

