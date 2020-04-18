Local gym receives no small business funding, turns to GoFundMe

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A new study shows the Myrtle Beach area ranks 1st for U.S. work forces impacted by the coronavirus. A local gym is one of the small businesses receiving no government aid.

American Fitness was among the first to apply for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and met all requirements. Like neighboring small businesses, the gym received nothing from the government and no communication from their bank.

Now the gym is turning to GoFundMe for support. “We still have bills due, we still have employees that need to keep food on the table, the lights on, and the bills paid,” owner of American Fitness gym, Colby Utt said.

Small businesses are trying to overcome a loss of hope after receiving no PPP funding. The owner’s application was sent as soon as the application rolled out and was approved for a $53,000 loan.

“We were there within the first hour of application and we got no communication and that’s been 12 days,” Utt said. The backed-up process has kept American Fitness employees from filing for unemployment. Business owners are questioning the lack of support and communication they are receiving from their bank.

“The treasury got out in front of its skis a little bit they came out with this plan and said hey the private banking sector is going to be ready to go in a week and the whole sector said wait a second we don’t have guidelines, rules, regulations,” Pyle Financial Services President Justin Cramer said.

Cramer advises owners, however, to keep trying. He says more funds are likely to come. “You also want to make sure the bank you’re using is affiliated with the Small Business Association which increases your chances,” Cramer said.

In the meantime, American Fitness’s GoFundMe hopes to raise money for employees and small businesses along the Grand Strand. Two-thirds of the GoFundMe will pay the gym’s staff and rent. The other third will be donated to local small businesses who also did not receive government aid.

“It’s the small mom and pops this country was built on that allow us to pay the bills and live the life we want to live and we can’t do it right now because the funding isn’t going to the real small businesses,” Utt says.

Click here to donate.