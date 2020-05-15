Local gyms take precaution ahead of reopening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Per Governor Henry McMaster’s order, gyms are allowed to reopen on May 18.

For weeks, close-knit spaces like restaurants and gyms were closed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Sanitizing equipment after each use and wearing gloves and masks while working out will be required for most gyms.

According to a recent study, when masks are damp with moisture, like sweat, it reduces its effectiveness. Even with careful guidelines many are concerned that opening gyms amid the pandemic is premature.

James Cole, Physical Therapist and Clinical Director of OrthoSC suggests people consider existing health conditions before taking a risk.

“We know our health the best,” Cole explained. “Those people that are making this choice need to know they need to put their wellness first. Maybe because they have some other conditions and chronic health conditions. We have to be the greatest provider of our health.”

Cole says people with comorbidities like diabetes, lung and heart disease need exercise to help lower its severity.

However, those pre-existing conditions cause a greater risk of complications if infected with COVID-19.

Cole hopes there will be an increase in gym memberships for those needing to reconnect to health and wellness.

“To be back linked to wellness – they’ve been cooped up. That’s not good for anything,” Cole explained. “So I’m very excited that people are getting back to their exercise programs and seek better health.”