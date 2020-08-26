Local Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for home buyer program

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Habitat for Humanity of Horry County has announced the opening of applications for the Habitat Home Buyer program.

To qualify for the Habitat Home Buyer program, applicants must have lived in Horry County for at least one year, fall within noted income limits, show a need for safe, decent and affordable housing, and be willing to partner with HFHHC.

The Home Buyer program is a 12- to 18-month program where families attend monthly financial classes, perform sweat equity hours, pay closing costs, pay down their current debt and agree to not take on any additional debt. Upon completion of the program, families can purchase their Habitat home with an interest-free mortgage.

Applications may be submitted September 1 – 30.

More information about the application process can be found at their website here. You can also call Director of Family Services, Michelle Morgan, at (843) 650-8815 ext. 8003.

Since 1990, Habitat for Humanity has been able to partner with more than 150 families.

