Local Habitat for Humanity in need of land for increase in home demand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – An organization that provides affordable housing for people in Horry County is in need of land for future home builds.

Inquiries for the habitat homebuyer program have been steadily increasing since the pandemic and the number of qualified applicants has also increased.

Jason Greene, executive director for habitat for humanity said in 2019 and years prior, there were 150 inquiries per year on average. Now, there are more than 200 inquires per year. Greene said the organization’s capacity to serve is based on land availability and donations. Habitat for Humanity is looking to acquire land within and around Conway, Burgess and Longs.

“For the next three years, we are looking for about a total of where we can build about 21 lots or 21 lots total between the land pieces that we would be either acquiring or donated that would turn into 21 homes,” Greene said.

The organization is also in need of volunteers for its upcoming “Women Build” event. Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build is for women who want to learn how to build and construct a home.

Volunteers will break ground on the 31 at 9 am on Hopes Crossing Court in Conway. The construction will officially begin on September 14. The home is estimated to be completed in March.

One Horry County woman said she signed up for the homebuyer program last year and appreciates what Habitat for Humanity has done to help her and her son.

“I applied because I was ready for change. I feel as though I am a hard worker. My son is an honor roll student. I just felt like we deserved a better home and a better environment and I felt like when I applied, it was my time,” Cleya Willard, a Habitat for Humanity Homebuyer Program applicant.

Volunteers for the Women Build are needed through the duration of the build. You can sign up to help fundraise for the build and if you are interested in becoming a volunteer, click here.