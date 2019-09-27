Local lawmakers clarify referendum on Horry/Georgetown line at town hall meeting

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Thursday evening local lawmakers held a town hall ahead of the referendum on the placement of the disputed county line between Horry and Georgetown Counties.

The discrepancy in the county border impacts 199 parcels of land.

About 40 people attended the event. Representatives Russell Fry and Lee Hewitt led the town hall. Senator Stephen Goldfinch was not in attendance but did send a video about the subject.

During the town hall people were asked to raise their hands if they wanted to stay in Horry County, every single person in attendance raised their hand.

One of the issues was what voting each way meant. “If you want to stay in Horry County vote yes,” Said Rep. Fry “If you want to be in Georgetown County vote no.

Governor Henry McMaster ordered the special election in August and said it will be held on November 5 to determine whether the Georgetown County Affected Area shall be annexed or transferred to Horry County.

“Those parcels who thought they were in Horry County but by the boundary line were actually in Georgetown would then be annexed into Horry County and would become permanently apart of Horry County,” Horry County Public Information Officer, Kelly Moore said.

Impacted residents living on the effected boundary area will vote as a group and be the only votes cast in the referendum.

For the referendum to pass 2/3 of those have to vote to alter the location of the county line. Residents wishing to vote on the referendum must register in Horry County no later than October 5.