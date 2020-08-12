Local NAACP honors Marion healthcare workers

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Healthcare workers in Marion were recognized by the Marion branch of the NAACP Tuesday.

“In the small rural area and country of Marion County, we have very proud people who do not mind standing up for what is right and doing the best for all citizens,” Marvin Hemingway, President of the Marion County NAACP branch.

These healthcare workers were honored for being on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight, and for their response after a recent shooting in the hospital parking lot.

The shooting, which took place on Aug 1, wounded one person, and two men were arrested in connection to it. Both men have been charged with attempted murder, according to authorities.

