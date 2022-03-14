MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The World For Ukraine non-profit organization held it’s third peaceful gathering at Plyler Park. During the gathering, people in the organization lead the community in prayers, then testimonies were given, and information was told about what the community can do to help.

There are multiple that are Ukrainian living in Myrtle Beach. They are getting to hear what the war is like, from people who are experiencing the chaos.

Anastasiia Sliuraneko, a local Ukrainian, said, “this is beyond any type of war, this is genocide. They are killing Ukrainian nation right now. They don’t have water, they don’t have food, they don’t have internet”.

She said that civilians in Ukraine, who are alive, are hiding in bunkers and if they leave, they will be shot by Russian soldiers.

Sliuraneko’s parents are in Ukraine, right now. She said, “I’m praying every day that I will be able to talk to my mom tomorrow and all these people are the same way. “

The World For Ukraine organization has sent two loads of medical supplies to Ukraine with the help of the community. The group continues to hold support rallies to raise money and supplies to keep sending to Ukraine.

Sliuraneko said, “we are proud Ukrainians, we are brave Ukrainians, as of right now it doesn’t matter if we are located in Ukraine or not, we will not stop talking”.

Two local people, Rosemary Farrell and Robert Herbster, attended the support rally. They said the community can help more than they may think.

Farrell said, “we can give money and support our friends but this is something we can at least do as a little gesture to come and wave our American flag and Ukrainian flag as support for everyone from Ukraine”.

Herbster said, “this is one little spot in the whole country but I think there are thousands of other spots that people are out protesting”.

You can follow the organization on all social media platforms to learn how to donate and more.