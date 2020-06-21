Local organization helps warriors relax and reconnect on the water

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – Veterans, active-duty military, and some first responders gear up for the day kayaking and fishing in Murrells Inlet on Sunday.

The Heroes on Water Organization (HOW) is behind the program hoping these men and women can dedicate the day to relaxing, rehabilitating, and reintegrating.

The Lowcountry SC HOW Chapter takes locals from all branches of armed services on the water to learn a lifelong skill and build their physical and mental health. The local organization helps warriors and their families relax and reconnect through kayak fishing and the outdoors.

Sunday’s kayak trip was the first since the COVID-19 outbreak.

“What I am most hoping for is to catch a redfish on the fly,” Sue Kerver, veteran, said.

Each month the HOW organization hosts local veterans and active duty on different bodies of water teaching men and women the ins and outs of kayak fishing alongside fellow veterans.

“We all have something in common. It’s hard kind of to describe,” Darrell Olson, Heroes On the Water coordinator said.

Olson says some suffer from traumatic brain injury or post-traumatic stress disorder. They come to spend time with those who share the common bond of service, often reflecting on unforgettable moments during their service.

“They will share stories of Afghanistan and Iraq and what they experienced,” Olson said.

Darrell Olson is a retired veteran from the Air Force. He’s also one of the guides who believes kayak fishing is triple therapy.

“In my case, I’ve got to assign myself two people that have never really fished saltwater. So trying to get them their first saltwater fish will be my goal,” Olson said.

After the launch, it’s four straight hours of paddling, learning, and relaxing for these men and women and their families. It’s up to Olson to help them bait a hook.

“I might not even fish. I have a rod with me but I’ll probably spend more time with them trying to teach them what to look for on the water,” Olson said.

During a time when it’s hard to get together, veterans say it’s moments like these you treasure.

“Even though we come from different services we come from different eras it is an opportunity to just come outside spend some time in the fresh air, hopefully, catch a couple of fish and just really enjoy nature and each other,” Kerver said.

For upcoming events, click here. Watch News13 Sunday evening for the full story.