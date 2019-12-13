Local organizations work to make sure all children in Horry County have gifts to open on Christmas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – With the holiday less than two weeks away, organizations across the News13 area are working to make sure all children in Horry County have presents to open on Christmas morning.

Right now, there are still about 300 kids to be adopted for holiday shopping.

People can donate toys, money, gift cards or adopt angels at various Grand Strand restaurants or businesses.

Charity organizer, Fred Nesta tells News13, he is helping provide Christmas gifts to more than 2,000 children in Horry County.

Names of the children in need came from various organizations like the Rape Crisis Center and Head Start. This is the first year victims and children of human trafficking victims are also included.

Nesta says these toy drives help provide a sense of normalcy for kids who otherwise may not have any gifts on Christmas morning.

“Kids going to school and then finding kids saying, “Hey Santa brought me this, Santa brought me that,” and them saying, “Santa didn’t bring me anything,” we can’t have it,” Nesta said. “It’s too important to make sure all kids are taken care of.”

If you would like to help, toys can be dropped off at:

Surfside Beach Police Department

Angelo’s Steak and Pasta in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce

North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce

All North Myrtle Beach fire stations

North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety

Congressman Tom Rice’s Office in Myrtle Beach

KingOne Properties in Myrtle Beach

Cold Stone Creamery in the Market Common

Horry County Chronicle

Horry County Sheriff’s Office

Horry County Solicitor’s Office

Horry County Detention Center

Places with Angels to be adopted:

Lazy Daisy

TBonz

Liberty Brewery and Grill

Taco Mundo

Flying Fish

Liberty Tap Room and Grill

Also, Carolina Trust Federal Credit Unions are accepting gift cards and monetary donations.