Local organizations work to make sure all children in Horry County have gifts to open on Christmas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – With the holiday less than two weeks away, organizations across the News13 area are working to make sure all children in Horry County have presents to open on Christmas morning.
Right now, there are still about 300 kids to be adopted for holiday shopping.
People can donate toys, money, gift cards or adopt angels at various Grand Strand restaurants or businesses.
Charity organizer, Fred Nesta tells News13, he is helping provide Christmas gifts to more than 2,000 children in Horry County.
Names of the children in need came from various organizations like the Rape Crisis Center and Head Start. This is the first year victims and children of human trafficking victims are also included.
Nesta says these toy drives help provide a sense of normalcy for kids who otherwise may not have any gifts on Christmas morning.
“Kids going to school and then finding kids saying, “Hey Santa brought me this, Santa brought me that,” and them saying, “Santa didn’t bring me anything,” we can’t have it,” Nesta said. “It’s too important to make sure all kids are taken care of.”
If you would like to help, toys can be dropped off at:
Surfside Beach Police Department
Angelo’s Steak and Pasta in Myrtle Beach
Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce
North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce
All North Myrtle Beach fire stations
North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety
Congressman Tom Rice’s Office in Myrtle Beach
KingOne Properties in Myrtle Beach
Cold Stone Creamery in the Market Common
Horry County Chronicle
Horry County Sheriff’s Office
Horry County Solicitor’s Office
Horry County Detention Center
Places with Angels to be adopted:
Lazy Daisy
TBonz
Liberty Brewery and Grill
Taco Mundo
Flying Fish
Liberty Tap Room and Grill
Also, Carolina Trust Federal Credit Unions are accepting gift cards and monetary donations.